The universe is still expanding, and Inside Space will be your guide to space travel, exploration, and astronomy. From the formation of the Milky Way galaxy and our own local solar system, to mission command for the latest spaceship and rocket launches, to reports from the International Space Station. The future of space travel is wide open, with journeys back to our moon and beyond to Mars beckoning mankind. NASA and captains of private tech industry are planning future missions to send Earth astronauts back into the wild blue cosmos higher, farther, and faster. '

So grab your telescope and your astronomy charts. Inside Space will collect essential headlines for those with their eyes on the stars. Sites and resources to be discussed and consulted in Inside Space include Space News, Space.Com, Phys.org, Discover, Spaceflight Now, Science Daily, Sky & Telescope, Astronomy Now, Nature, Wired, National Geographic, LiveScience and NASA.

